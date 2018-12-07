Texas Road Trippers travel to San Antonio

Eyewitness News reporters Steve Campion and Pooja Lodhia are it again!The "Texas Roadtrippers" traveled about 190 miles to get to San Antonio.Their first stop was"Our family has been here in Market Square since 1941, and this restaurant is a third generation family-owned business," said Carino Cortez.You can still visit the original counter at the restaurant."We would feed the farmers that would come and sell their produce to different restaurants and people that were just buying groceries for their families," Cortez said. "We actually boil our own chilies here, toast our own spices, make our own chorizo, and butcher our own meats. So we take a lot of pride in the food."Our next stop:"One of probably the best-kept secrets is that Texas has a rich paleontological history," said paleontologist Thomas Adams. "We actually have a really good record of dinosaur footprints that tell us that dinosaurs once walked on the shore shoreline right here."And our last stop was the world-famous. It's a public park, so you can visit 24 hours a day for free.