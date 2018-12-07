TRAVEL

Texas Road Trippers travel to San Antonio

EMBED </>More Videos

THE SWEET SIDE OF SAN ANTONIO: Texas Road Trippers Steve Campion and Pooja Lodhia traveled west to the Alamo City!

By and Steve Campion
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
Eyewitness News reporters Steve Campion and Pooja Lodhia are it again!

The "Texas Roadtrippers" traveled about 190 miles to get to San Antonio.

Their first stop was Mi Tierra Café.

"Our family has been here in Market Square since 1941, and this restaurant is a third generation family-owned business," said Carino Cortez.

You can still visit the original counter at the restaurant.

"We would feed the farmers that would come and sell their produce to different restaurants and people that were just buying groceries for their families," Cortez said. "We actually boil our own chilies here, toast our own spices, make our own chorizo, and butcher our own meats. So we take a lot of pride in the food."

Our next stop: The Witte Museum.

"One of probably the best-kept secrets is that Texas has a rich paleontological history," said paleontologist Thomas Adams. "We actually have a really good record of dinosaur footprints that tell us that dinosaurs once walked on the shore shoreline right here."

And our last stop was the world-famous River Walk. It's a public park, so you can visit 24 hours a day for free.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelroad trippersSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Cruise terminal expansion at the Port of Galveston
SPONSORED: Road Trippers: Take a visit to Santa's Wonderland
SPONSORED: Texas Road Trippers with Steve & Pooja
Buc-ee's legendary bathrooms are going high-tech
More Travel