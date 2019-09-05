Texas high speed bullet train takes major leap forward

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3040424" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> RESIDENTS VS. RAIL: Neighbors fearful over high-speed rail costs

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTRK) -- Plans for the high speed rail in Texas that will take you from Houston to Dallas in 90 minutes are racing forward.Texas Central, the company in charge of the project, announced Thursday its petition to issue a Rule of Particular Applicability (RPA) has been granted by the Federal Railroad Administration.With this new approval from the Department of Transportation, the FRA will now be able to start writing the regulation that will apply to the project and allow the environmental impact study to move forward.The company says an RPA is a project-specific rule that is written for unique projects like the high speed rail."The Federal Railroad Administration's action on the RPA marks a major achievement to make this project a reality for all Texans," said Texas Central chairman Drayton McLane. "This is a bold move by the Secretary, and the Department of Transportation, to ensure we implement the safest passenger rail system in the world."Texas Central has signed an agreement with the Spanish rail operating company, Renfe.Renfe runs more than 7,500 miles of track across Europe.