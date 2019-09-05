texas news

Texas high speed bullet train takes major leap forward

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTRK) -- Plans for the high speed rail in Texas that will take you from Houston to Dallas in 90 minutes are racing forward.

Texas Central, the company in charge of the project, announced Thursday its petition to issue a Rule of Particular Applicability (RPA) has been granted by the Federal Railroad Administration.

With this new approval from the Department of Transportation, the FRA will now be able to start writing the regulation that will apply to the project and allow the environmental impact study to move forward.

RELATED: History of Texas bullet train project

The company says an RPA is a project-specific rule that is written for unique projects like the high speed rail.

"The Federal Railroad Administration's action on the RPA marks a major achievement to make this project a reality for all Texans," said Texas Central chairman Drayton McLane. "This is a bold move by the Secretary, and the Department of Transportation, to ensure we implement the safest passenger rail system in the world."

Texas Central has signed an agreement with the Spanish rail operating company, Renfe.

Renfe runs more than 7,500 miles of track across Europe.

RELATED STORIES:

Texas Central Railway announces preferred route for high speed rail

A closer look at the route, financing for the Texas Bullet Train

8 sheriffs say they weren't consulted on Texas High Speed Rail emergency plan

EMBED More News Videos

RESIDENTS VS. RAIL: Neighbors fearful over high-speed rail costs

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhoustondallasfort worthtexas politicstexas newstravelbusinesstexastrainshigh speed rail
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Gov. Abbott issues 8 executive orders in wake of Texas shootings
Odessa gunman bought weapon through private sale: Sources
Texas Democrats press for special session on gun violence
Is this former Old Town Spring saloon HAUNTED?!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom's boyfriend to be charged in death of girl hidden in closet
Grandmother of child found decaying in closet speaks
Gov. Abbott issues 8 executive orders in wake of Texas shootings
Man killed after allegedly stabbing woman and setting fire
SPONSORED: Explore Fashion and Exploration in Houston River Oaks District
Astros sell out of Bun B-designed hat after long wait for fans
Nicki Minaj says she's retiring to 'have my family'
Show More
Galveston's Great Storm: The deadliest storm in U.S. history
Body of Kemah Boardwalk worker found after rescue attempt
$20M remodel of Pasadena Mall promises hundreds of new businesses
Pentagon sidelines 127 building projects to fund border wall
Astros lose Aaron Sanchez for season; Springer has concussion
More TOP STORIES News