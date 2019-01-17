Texas county tries cardboard cutout cops to deter speeding

Authorities in the Austin area are seeking new ways to catch speeding drivers.The Williamson County Sheriff's Office recently deployed a cardboard cutout sign showing a deputy pointing a radar gun.The cutout was placed near a school zone in hopes of slowing down speeding drivers.Williamson County Sheriff Chody tweeted a video of the cutout, which instantly became an internet sensation."You'll never know if there's an officer with him, if it's an officer or if it's a cardboard cutout. We've got a few things working for us," Chody said in the video.More pop-up's may be coming to the area, according to Chody.