AeroData flight delays: Delta, Southwest and others apologize after technical issue with contractor program

At least five airlines experiencing computer issues.

Multiple airlines, including Delta, Southwest and United, experienced computer outages on Monday morning, according to the airlines' Twitter accounts.

According to the airlines and to the Federal Aviation Administration, the problem has been resolved and flights have resumed with some delays.



The outage was due to a technical issue with a program called AeroData, according to a statement from the FAA. The third-party contractor measures weight and balance to determine whether flights can take off, according to ABC News.



The FAA wrote that JetBlue and Alaska were also among the airlines affected. It's unknown how many flights were impacted.

On Twitter, the FAA reminded passengers to contact their airlines with any issues.



The airlines were replying to people flying out of multiple airports who said their flights had been affected asking for patience.







Southwest sent ABC the following statement:

"As of 6:05am CDT, Southwest Airlines has lifted an internal ground stop implemented for about 40 minutes this morning during an outage with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning. Scattered flight delays are anticipated and Customers should check Southwest.com for the latest updates on specific flights. We're working with Customers on any impacts to their travel plans and we appreciate their understanding as we place nothing higher than the safe operation of every flight."
