taco bell

Taco Bell-themed pop-up hotel to open in Palm Springs

IRVINE, California -- It's nacho average hotel.

Taco Bell is taking over a hotel in Palm Springs, California, for three nights this August.

The fast-food chain says everything will be Taco Bell-themed, from the room decor to the breakfast menu to pool floaties shaped like hot sauce packets.

There will be a gift shop with Taco Bell gear, a salon with Taco Bell nail art and plenty of Taco Bell food and cocktails. A few new menu items will also debut there.

Irvine-based Taco Bell isn't saying yet which actual hotel is hosting the event. Reservations will be available starting in June.

The promotion is unusual, but not completely unprecedented. McDonald's opened a hotel in Switzerland in 2001, complete with golden arch-shaped headboards. It closed two years later.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcaliforniataco bellhotelfoodu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TACO BELL
Taco Bell reporting tortilla shortage
Taco Bell hotel reservations sell out in 2 minutes
Taco Bell free Doritos Locos Tacos available today
Woman calls 911 after Taco Bell runs out of tacos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News