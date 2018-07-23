TRAVEL

Summer Vacation: The most wanted Airbnbs in Texas

Airbnbs most wish-listed places to stay in Texas

Looking to stay in Texas for your last-minute summer vacation? An Airbnb may be a good option.

According to Airbnb, more than 30,000 Texans now list their homes for rent on the site.

The community-driven hospitality company recently came out with a report that tabulated more than hundreds of thousands user wish-lists to find the top listings in each city.

Watch the video to see some of their top places to stay in eight different regions of the Lone Star State.
