SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- When driving along Highway 90 or Highway 6 in Sugar Land, you may have noticed something a little different about the traffic control boxes in various intersections. The city commissioned 13 local and regional artists to add some color to the area. The goal was to welcome visitors to Sugar Land and brighten the day of residents by adding a touch of beauty to these blank canvases.
"It was part of our cultural arts programming," said Elizabeth Huff with the city of Sugar Land. "We were able to locate 13 different traffic boxes that are along Highway 90's heavily trafficked corridors."
Each traffic control box holds its own theme, from bees, nature, sugar and treats, to all things Sugar Land. The boxes were wrapped with the designs last year and the city is already looking to target new areas in the future to add to the cultural arts program.
For more information, visit the Traffic Box Public Art Project.
Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.
Sugar Land brightens busy intersections with art and color
HTX
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News