Southwest responds to passenger complaints after reported system-wide outage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Southwest Airlines is responding to several concerns and complaints on social media regarding a reported issue with their computer system.

Passengers took to social media early Friday morning, with some tweeting that the airline was experiencing a "computer glitch" to their entire system.


"Hi there. We're truly sorry for the delays this morning. Our Network Operations Control Team is aware of the issue and are working diligently to get you on your way as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience while we work through this. -Rocky," a Southwest employee replied.



Eyewitness News reporter Katherine Marchand reached out to Southwest about the issues.

"Just a quick note to let you know we received your inquiry, that our systems are performing normally and flights are boarding," Southwest wrote.

Flights at Hobby Airport are boarding on schedule, and a boarding agent told ABC13 that there are no issues.

Southwest canceled hundreds of flights earlier in the week due to mechanical issues.
