@SouthwestAir computer glitches for years now (do a search for "southwest computer glitch"). Stuck in an airport right now waiting on your "system wide ground stop", checked bag, connecting flight, etc. When are you going to upgrade your computers? — futuristicon (@futuristicon1) February 22, 2019

@SouthwestAir when is this computer outage going to be fixed. No updates? We are waiting in Buffalo NY — Brad Smith (@Bsmithizzle) February 22, 2019

@SouthwestAir a company wide grounding of all flights? Exact quote from my agent in Orlando over the loud speaker “Were not going anywhere anytime soon.” Not the type of experience I’m used to with you all. — Scott Brazdo (@sbrazdo) February 22, 2019

@fly2midway what the eff is going on with your #securityline? You want everyone to miss their flights? @SouthwestAir flight 1449 please wait while your security gets it together 🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Bij0gdI7W9 — Lindsay Parrott (@BlackMamba1412) February 22, 2019

Southwest Airlines is responding to several concerns and complaints on social media regarding a reported issue with their computer system.Passengers took to social media early Friday morning, with some tweeting that the airline was experiencing a "computer glitch" to their entire system."Hi there. We're truly sorry for the delays this morning. Our Network Operations Control Team is aware of the issue and are working diligently to get you on your way as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience while we work through this. -Rocky," a Southwest employee replied.Eyewitness News reporter Katherine Marchand reached out to Southwest about the issues."Just a quick note to let you know we received your inquiry, that our systems are performing normally and flights are boarding," Southwest wrote.Flights at Hobby Airport are boarding on schedule, and a boarding agent told ABC13 that there are no issues.