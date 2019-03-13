Travel

Southwest passengers at Hobby not questioning jet grounding

EMBED <>More Videos

Southwest passengers at Hobby Airport respond to Boeing jets grounded

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled Wednesday for weather delays in El Paso and Denver as a winter storm moved through.

Some passengers at Houston Hobby Airport initially wondered if the delays were a result of the grounding of Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircraft, after the FAA ordered the planes be taken out of service in the wake of a second fatal crash of the model this week in Ethiopia. Another crash occurred last year.

RELATED: Boeing 737 Max flights to and from Houston that were in the air amid emergency order

Southwest operates 34 of the affected aircraft, and while a statement said those commercial jets have flown 41,000 flights without incident, the company supports the FAA decision. The 34 aircraft account for less than five percent of Southwest's daily flights.

"I came early because I thought there'd be a delay because of the grounding," said Kathy Jones, who had brought a family member to the airport. "I checked on the kind of plane she'd be on. If it was one of those, I wasn't going to let her get on it."

Southwest is offering flexible rebooking to any passengers whose flights were affected by the FAA order.

Affected aircraft on the ground did not depart. Those still in flight will be grounded upon arrival.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travelhoustonsafetyair travelboeinghobby airportus worldsouthwest airlinesairplane
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Troopers raid office of veterinarian accused of raping teens
EXCLUSIVE: Houstonian indicted in 'Varsity Blues' case weighs in
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
UT-Austin coach dismissed after 'Varsity Blues' indictment
Operation Varsity Blues: What's happened so far
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Want to get your kid in college? Start early
Show More
Boeing 737 Max flights scheduled to and from Houston
9th grader jailed after being misidentified for on-campus crime
Surveillance video shows man breaking into Catholic church
Rain moving across SE Texas could linger into Thursday
West University working to install city's first virtual gate
More TOP STORIES News