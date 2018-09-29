RACISM

Southwest Airlines passenger removed from plane to Houston after calling flight attendant N-word

EMBED </>More Videos

Southwest Airlines passenger removed from plane to Houston after yelling racial slurs at flight attendant

CHICAGO, Illinois (KTRK) --
A Southwest Airlines flight traveling to Houston from Chicago was delayed after a passenger was removed from the plane for yelling racial slurs at flight attendants.

Witnesses say the woman became upset with the flight attendant when she was told to put her table up to prepare for takeoff.

In the video recorded by another passenger, you can see the woman using graphic language and saying the N-word.

Southwest Airlines released the following statement to ABC13:

On Flight #5593 with scheduled service from Chicago Midway to Houston Hobby on Saturday morning, our reports indicate that a Customer refused to comply with our Flight Crew's instructions after boarding and before the flight departed Chicago. The customer became unruly and verbally abusive toward our flight attendants, and the decision was made to return to the gate to deplane the Customer, where she was met by local law enforcement officers. Our employees handled the situation professionally with grace and class, and we do not condone or tolerate such profane and unruly behavior on board our aircraft. Once the customer deplaned the aircraft, the flight resumed to Houston Hobby, arriving about an hour later than originally scheduled.

ABC13 blurred the passenger's face because she has not been charged.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelracismsouthwest airlinesflight attendantIllinoisHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RACISM
Blackface Snapchat videos prompt school investigation
School superintendent resigns after comment about Texans QB
Deshaun Watson wishes for peace after superintendent's racist post
School super in trouble over post about Deshaun Watson
More racism
TRAVEL
Disney Cruise Lines to set sail from New Orleans in 2020
FLYING HIGH: LAX will allow passengers to bring their weed
SPONSORED: Texas Road Trippers with Steve & Pooja
Road Trippers: Best safari park in Texas
More Travel
Top Stories
Sen. Ted Cruz discusses FBI investigation into Kavanaugh allegations
Facebook live shooting victim Devyn Holmes out of hospital
Heavy rains postpone shrimp festival but allows for fun with unicorn floats
Star power packed into the weekend as multiple concerts hit Houston
NEW LINEUP: Rooftop theater adds more movies to lineup
NAKED INTRUDER: Grandma scares off man by popping out dentures
Protesters gather during library's drag queen story time event
Baby in nurse's care severely burned during bath
Show More
Scattered downpours could be heavy at times
TX Equusearch joins authorities in search of missing 21-year-old man
2 police officers dead, suspect in custody after confrontation
5-vehicle crash causes delays on I-45 NB at Eastex
HOLIDAY HIRE: H-E-B to hire nearly 1,000 people across Greater Houston
More News