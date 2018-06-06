TRAVEL

Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100

EMBED </>More Videos

Southwest launches airfare sale (KTRK)

Wanna get away? Southwest Airlines' 72-hour sale is back, which means you can get fares for $100 round trip for fall travel.

A one-way fare starts at $49.

It might be hard to think about taking a trip months from now, but Southwest apparently wants to put your mind in fall vacation mode.

The promotion is good for domestic and international travel on 8/21/18 - 12/12/18.

You can book for travel to and from Puerto Rico on 9/5/18- 12/6/18.

The fares go up for longer flights.

Check the Southwest Airlines website for specific restrictions.

The 72-hour sale only happens twice a year. The event this time around ends Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelsouthwest airlinestravel tipsair travelsave money
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
What to expect as widening of I-69 continues in Ft. Bend Co.
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Road Trippers: Journey to Gruene
Go deep underground in one of Texas' largest caves
Road Trippers: Best safari park in Texas
More Travel
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
More News