Southwest Airlines ending flights to Mexico City in March

If you're planing a trip to Mexico City in the near future, you may want to consider an airline outside of Southwest.Southwest Airlines announced Thursday that it's dropping Mexico City from its route map starting March 30.The airline currently flies to the Mexican capital from Houston Hobby airport, but recently said it's making the move "as we continue to optimize our flight schedules," adding it will "reallocate" its planes and resources used for Mexico City service "to better opportunities within our existing route network."Southwest began flying to Mexico City from Hobby Airport in 2015 when it opened its international concourse.In Mexico, Southwest will continue to fly to three other cities, all beach resorts: Cabo San Lucas, Cancun and Puerto Vallarta.