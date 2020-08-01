Travel consultant shares tips for summer trips during COVID-19

A travel consultant shared some tips on summer travel for those wanting a break during the COVID-19 pandemic.Chuck Flagg said he recently took a trip to a resort in the Dominican Republic.He said the airport was not packed and the planes were half full. The resort itself was booked at 15 percent.Flagg also said things are changing every day with the pandemic. The Dominican Republic has a new policy in place requiring travelers to test negative for COVID-19.Resorts in Cancun, Mexico, are not packed and neither are the Florida Keys.He said to be sure to get insurance that allows cancellation for any reason if you plan to travel."I would also recommend checking with the tourism board of the places you want to go to every day because this situation is so fluid," said Flagg. "The story we are telling today could change tomorrow."Those cancel-for-any-reason policies can cost up to 40 percent of your trip expenses, but right now there are travel deals, so that could offset the costs.One last tip he shared was to be sure to check restrictions on people from Texas because some states require you to quarantine for 14 days on arrival.