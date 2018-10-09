Road Trippers: Texas State Fair. Night Life

When he sun goes down in Dallas the State Fair comes alive! The colors of the lights captivate, especially at the Illumination Sensation show, where fireworks flicker in the sky as acrobats perform.You can see everything from the 21 story high ferris wheel, but that's only the start of thrilling rides offered at the fair.Let your inner cowboy or cowgirl shine at the pig races, and of course don't skip out on delicious desserts.Admission is 12.50 for kids and 16.50 for adults; a small price to pay for a truly Texas tradition!