Road Trippers: Texas State Fair

In this edition of our "Texas Road Trippers," Eyewitness News reporters Pooja Lodhia and Steve Campion head out to the Texas State Fair!From the moment you walk in Big Tex welcomes you, standing 50 feet tall. Though the original structure was destroyed in a fire, the big cowboy is back larger than ever!Ask anyone at the fair what their favorite part is, and they'll be sure to tell you the fried food tops the list! Try such deliciousness as deep fried butter, bacon, pizza or jello.You can get a great view of the whole fair while riding the Texas Sky Way, just one of many attractions.Admission is 12.50 for kids and 16.50 for adults; a small price to pay for a truly Texas tradition!