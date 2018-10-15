Road Trippers: Ren Fest

In this edition of our "Texas Road Trippers," Eyewitness News reporters Pooja Lodhia and Steve Campion head out to the Texas Renaissance Festival!The Texas Renaissance Festival is the largest of it's kind in the country. Over half a million people visit over the 8 weekends it's open each year!From great treats and shopping, to great costumes and jousting, there is fun and entertainment for all! The 60 acre Renaissance village is filled with art, crafts and vendors from all over the world.Join the festival; it's a Texas tradition that welcomes all kinds of different!