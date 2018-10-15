ROAD TRIPPERS

Road Trippers: Ren Fest

EMBED </>More Videos

Road Trippers - Texas Renaissance Festival

By and Pooja Lodhia
Huntsville, Texas (KTRK) --
In this edition of our "Texas Road Trippers," Eyewitness News reporters Pooja Lodhia and Steve Campion head out to the Texas Renaissance Festival!

The Texas Renaissance Festival is the largest of it's kind in the country. Over half a million people visit over the 8 weekends it's open each year!

From great treats and shopping, to great costumes and jousting, there is fun and entertainment for all! The 60 acre Renaissance village is filled with art, crafts and vendors from all over the world.

Join the festival; it's a Texas tradition that welcomes all kinds of different!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveltraveltourismtexasroad trippersstate fairSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROAD TRIPPERS
SPONSORED: Texas Road Trippers with Steve & Pooja
SPONSORED: Road Trippers: Natural Bridge Caverns
SPONSORED: Road Trippers: Texas State Fair
SPONSORED: Road Trippers: Texas State Fair. Night Life
More road trippers
TRAVEL
SPONSORED: Texas Road Trippers with Steve & Pooja
Hyperloop tube travel could become a reality in 2 months
SPONSORED: Road Trippers: Natural Bridge Caverns
Meet the 5-month-old who's visited every state in the US
More Travel