ROAD TRIPPERS

Road Trippers: Natural Bridge Caverns

EMBED </>More Videos

Road Trippers: Natural Bridge Caverns

By and Pooja Lodhia
Huntsville, Texas (KTRK) --
Just outside New Braunfels, you can find Natural Bridge Caverns! Nearly 18 stories underground, walking into the cavern is like entering a different world with amazing rock formations and countless sights. The 75 minute tour costs under $25.

After venturing to the depths of the cave, turn your sights upward and climb the ropes course! Cap off your adventure by flying through the air on the zip line!

Fun for the whole family, you won't want to miss the Lows and the Highs that Natural Bridge Caverns offers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveltraveltourismtexasroad trippersstate fairSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROAD TRIPPERS
SPONSORED: Texas Road Trippers with Steve & Pooja
SPONSORED: Road Trippers: Texas State Fair
SPONSORED: Road Trippers: Texas State Fair. Night Life
SPONSORED: Road Trippers: Headed to Huntsville
More road trippers
TRAVEL
SPONSORED: Texas Road Trippers with Steve & Pooja
Meet the 5-month-old who's visited every state in the US
Go deep underground in one of Texas' largest caves
Willing to volunteer for free flights ?
More Travel