Road Trippers: Natural Bridge Caverns

Just outside New Braunfels, you can find Natural Bridge Caverns! Nearly 18 stories underground, walking into the cavern is like entering a different world with amazing rock formations and countless sights. The 75 minute tour costs under $25.After venturing to the depths of the cave, turn your sights upward and climb the ropes course! Cap off your adventure by flying through the air on the zip line!Fun for the whole family, you won't want to miss the Lows and the Highs that Natural Bridge Caverns offers.