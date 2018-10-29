ROAD TRIPPERS

Road Trippers: La Grange

Road Trippers - La Grange

In this edition of our "Texas Road Trippers," Eyewitness News reporters Pooja Lodhia and Steve Campion head out to La Grange!

100 miles down the road you will find an unassuming little town with a big history! La Grange is famous for many things most notably the notorious "Chicken Ranch" brothel, which now lies in ruins.

But as the town folk will tell you that is old news, and focusing on the checkered past, you will miss the great activities that La Grange offers.

Take a break from the hustle of the city, to let your family enjoy petting, grooming and feeding all sorts of barn animals for an authentic country experience. Don't be afraid to give the quit museum a visit as well!
