Road Trippers: Headed to Huntsville

In this edition of our "Texas Road Trippers," Eyewitness News reporters Pooja Lodhia and Steve Campion head out to Huntsville, to check out the Prison Museum and diving lesson!In Huntsville, TX our city's name sake is a big deal! Just take a look at the towering statue of Sam Houston, which stands 77ft tall. That is around 1/4 the size of the Statue Of Liberty.To get a dose of Hunstville's history head to The Texas Prison Museum, where you can learn about the roots of the city, which is home to the oldest prison in Texas. See artifacts and learn about some of the "High-Profile Guests" that found themselves shackled there, including Bonnie & Clyde.But if you fixate on the prison you may miss the sun! The Blue Lagoon is only 80 miles from Houston. For under 500 dollars you can get scuba certified...Just one more reason to head to Huntsville.