TRAVEL

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle are coming to US

EMBED </>More Videos

Vanity Fair magazine is reporting the royal couple will visit US & Canada.

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle are coming to the US!

Vanity Fair magazine is reporting the royal couple will visit the United States and Canada next fall.

By the time they arrive, Meghan will have had her baby.

EMBED More News Videos

A royal baby on the way: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who got married in May, announced on Monday that they are expecting.


Although her due date is being kept secret, she is expecting sometime in spring 2019.

Meghan was raised in Los Angeles, California and was living in Canada when she and Harry met.

PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding


Both Prince William and Prince Harry shared their family's holiday cards on Friday.

The cards are reflective of the royal brothers' big year. For Prince Harry, it was the first Christmas card with his wife, Meghan Markle. The pair were married in May, and the card features a never-before-seen photo from the wedding.

RELATED PHOTOS: Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan through the years
RELATED STORIES:

The royal baby and the line to the British throne

Prince Harry, Meghan to move to Frogmore Cottage in 2019
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelMeghan Markleprince harryu.s. & worldbabyroyal babyroyal family
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
SPONSORED: Texas Road Trippers with Steve & Pooja
SPONSORED: Strange lights and movie stars: Inside Marfa, Texas
Rich family wants to pay $100k for photographer to travel world
Human heart left onboard Southwest Dallas-bound flight
More Travel
Top Stories
Texas A&M frat member died after snorting Adderall: Coroner
Armed suspects rob man outside Katy Mills Mall
Mom killed in crash with 19-year-old who was allegedly drunk
Lil' Wayne bringing free concert tour to Houston today
Good Samaritans save Christmas for orphans in Galveston
2 killed in shooting that wounded innocent teen, police say
Popular Shake Shack to open in Montrose
Deputies: SUV with family of 4 hits and kills man riding horse
Show More
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
Hickory Hollow serves up official closing date
Man accused of setting house fire with family inside
3 southbound lanes closed on 610 E. Loop due to bridge repair
Man who dressed as Santa accused of sexual contact with girl
More News