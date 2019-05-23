PLAN AHEAD: Book Houston airport parking online

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This summer travel season, you can reserve your parking spot at Hobby and Bush Airports.
Hobby Airport
At Hobby Airport, two terminal garages are available for parking reservations on the airport property. While making your online reservation, you set check-in and checkout dates and pay by credit card. Click here to make Hobby Airport reservations.
Bush Airport
At Bush Intercontinental, four terminals are available for reserved parking. No more circling for a spot as you look at your watch. Click here to make IAH reservations.
Parking Plus Program
As an added bonus, if you are a frequent traveler and like to use the Ecopark and Ecopark2 lots, you can sign up for the Parking Plus program and earn airline miles by using those locations. For more information, see the Parking Plus program website.
