Pearland brothers design new app to help you plan travel

If you're looking for a better way to plan your next trip, the Guzo app may help -- whether it's a family vacation or a bucket list trip to the other side of the globe.The new app is designed to help you build a trip and share it. It's the brain-child of two Houston-area brothers, Gordon and Joshua Taylor."Really what Guzo wants to do is help you take your journey," said Gordon. "Don't stress about the journey, take it."The brothers grew up in Pearland, along with Joshua's twin sister. They studied and worked in finance, but their interests brought them back to Houston and each other."I think it was the values in our family, instilled in us to be close and to support each other, and allowed us to do business," said Gordon.Guzo allows you to create a profile which includes a bucket list of the places you want to go and trips you're already planning, explained Joshua. "On our explore tab is really where you'll be able to find destinations, events."You can explore and give reviews to any of your favorite -- or not so favorite -- destinations around the world.Along with other users of the Guzo app, you can plan trips, keeping your friends and family on the same page."These are people who I know and trust and have relationships with, so being able to get a review from them or people who know them is a lot more trusted and warranted than a random person."So forget group texting and using multiple apps for one trip. The Taylor brothers believe as they develop the Guzo app and add features, you'll be able to do it all in one place.The Guzo app is available for download.