Number of American Airlines flight attendants test positive for COVID-19

American Airlines flight attendants have tested positive for COVID-19, the airline said Tuesday.

Though the company could not confirm the number of flight attendants affected, it released this statement:

The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority. We are in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials and are coordinating with them on any required health and safety related measures. We continue to look at all ways we can care - and protect - our team during this stressful time.

American Airlines flies out of Houston from both Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports, but in Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth International is the carrier's major hub.

American also hubs out of Chicago-O'Hare, Charlotte, Miami and two New York City airports.

International air travel to and from the U.S. is virtually shut down, and domestic flights have continued but to reduced schedules across carriers.

