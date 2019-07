Need a vacation? Arby's to offer one-day trips to Hawaii for only $6

Fly to Hawaii. Eat @KingsHawaiian sandwiches. Fly back. Only $6.



HONOLULU, Hawaii -- Arby's will be offering trips to Hawaii for only $6. But like many good deals, there's a catch: the entire vacation will last only 24 hours. Arby's says the deal is to promote their full lineup of King's Hawaiian Sandwiches Starting Friday, customers can purchase a $6 round-trip vacation to Hawaii on a first-come, first-serve basis. That's the price of one King's Hawaiian sandwich.Ten winners will be flown to Honolulu for one-day only. No overnight stay, no additional stops and attendees will then be flown home.Arby's has not provided further details on the trip's itinerary.