Mexico-bound bus from Houston involved in crash that kills 2

SAN LUIS POTOSI, Mexico (KTRK) -- An accident on Saturday morning involving a bus from Houston left two dead and several injured.

The bus left Houston Friday night was headed to San Luis Potosi, Mexico, where it crashed nearby.

It was not clear if the two fatalities were passengers who boarded in Houston or at another location.

Administrators say the accident was due to weather, as it was raining at the time of the crash.

The Houston bus company is working with Mexican authorities to identify the victims and investigate the crash.
