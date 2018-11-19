TRAVEL

Man sues British Airways after 'squeezing' next to obese passenger for flight

EMBED </>More Videos

Man sues British Airways over obese passenger

A man is suing British Airways after he says he was forced to "squeeze" next to an obese passenger.

Stephen Prosser, 51, says he suffered a pelvic injury and back spasms after a 12-hour flight from Bangkok to London in 2016. Prosser said he was unable to work for months and has required medical attention ever since.

RELATED: Woman's outburst on Spirit flight from Houston stuns passengers

British Airways says Prosser did not seem to be in any discomfort and was even asleep at times during the flight.

SEE ALSO: Texas-bound Southwest plane diverted over unwanted game of 'footsie'
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelair travelobesitypassengeru.s. & worldlawsuit
TRAVEL
Businessman wants to build 200-room Marriott in downtown Conroe
SPONSORED: Texas Road Trippers with Steve & Pooja
SPONSORED: Texas Road Trippers journey down Highway 288
Busiest Thanskgiving for travel expected since 2005: AAA
More Travel
Top Stories
What will happen to bodies of slaves unearthed in Fort Bend?
Teen arrested and charged in murder of beloved store clerk
Attorney: Woman in GoFundMe case says she was used and set up
Chris Watts to be sentenced for killing his family
Secret Santa pays off layaway items at Walmart
Selena 'Feliz Navidad' sweater back in stock
Best and worst times to hit Houston roads this Thanksgiving
New peanut-allergy drug offers hope to save lives
Show More
Thief snatches iPad after following couple from Apple store
Anwar Holmes sentenced to 80 years for drug possession
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
Horse rescued after falling into 6-foot hole
Couple killed in fiery crash on the way to their wedding
More News