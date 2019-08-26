Travel

Man paddleboards from San Francisco to Hawaii in 76 days

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- An endurance athlete has conquered the Pacific Ocean. Now he's become the first person to cross the Pacific Ocean as a standup paddleboarder.

Antonio de la Rosa's journey started in San Francisco on June 9. It ended Sunday when de la Rosa arrived in Honolulu, Hawaii. The 50-year-old covered 2,500 miles of the open ocean using his arms, wind and the ocean's currents.

RELATED: Feeding whale greets woman paddleboarding in Half Moon Bay

De la Rosa used the "Ocean Defender" - a combo paddleboard and small boat with a sleeping cabin, storage bins, and solar panels for power.

De la Rosa says he lost about ten pounds. He never got sick despite very little sleep.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsan franciscohawaiirecordviral videotravelathletessan francisco bayoceansfun stuff
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of killing Spring family headed to trial
TIMELINE: 6 members of family killed in their home in Spring
Man set fire at apartments after fight with girlfriend: Officials
HCSO deputies escort fallen deputy's daughter to 2nd grade
Barbados braces as Tropical Storm Dorian nears Caribbean
THE 60: Alex Bregman invites LLWS champs to Astros game
Astronaut accused of accessing spouse's bank account from space
Show More
Two years later, Houston lags behind state in Harvey recovery
HISD students to return to district in turmoil
HISD hopes to revisit teacher pay raise plan
Scattered storms coming to an end | Heat takes over Monday
Dave Chappelle hosts benefit concert for Ohio victims
More TOP STORIES News