Man customizes coat to avoid airline fees

Man customizes coat to avoid airline fees. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on November 8, 2018.

Packing for a flight that has strict baggage restrictions can be tricky, but a man in England managed to outsmart one airline.

Lee Cimino says he was frustrated with Ryanair's new carry on restrictions and fees.

So he took an old coat to a tailor to modify the lining in order to hold a small suitcase worth of belongings.

Cimino tested out the new coat on a flight from Manchester to Belfast last Friday

He successfully made it to his destination.

There is no word on if he's planning to make more.

