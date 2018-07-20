TRAVEL

Lyft teams up with CLEAR to make your travel experience easier

If you're tired of long lines at the airport and have been thinking about trying some of the pre-screening airport programs, this travel deal may be for you.

Lyft has joined the company's CLEAR and LoungeBuddy to offer a three month free trial of CLEAR, a $20 Lyft credit and a $50 credit towards LoungeBuddy bucks.

CLEAR is available at Bush Intercontinental Airport, Hobby Airport and a number of other airports around the country.

The company's site says it speeds your way through the ID check line by quickly checking your fingerprints or eye scan.

LoungeBuddy is a program which allows customers to pay for access to a network in airport lounges around the world.
