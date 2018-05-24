TRAVEL

Luxury private jet service launches new Houston-to-Dallas route

EMBED </>More Videos

Luxury private jet service now offering schedule flights between Houston and Dallas (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Well-heeled Texas travelers have a new alternative to cattle-car seating, congested airport terminals, and obligatory footwear removal. Florida-based flight-sharing/charter company JetSmarter has just launched regular service from Houston to Dallas and Austin in luxurious comfort aboard private jets.

Billing itself as "the world's largest private aviation community," JetSmarter's premium service flies out of Houston Hobby Airport.

The new Texas routes accompany its current schedule of flights between Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York. Other JetSmarter shared private flight destinations include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach in Florida; Chicago; Las Vegas; San Francisco; Atlanta; and Scottsdale.

To read more about this story go to CultureMap
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelvacation
TRAVEL
What to expect as widening of I-69 continues in Ft. Bend Co.
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Road Trippers: Journey to Gruene
Go deep underground in one of Texas' largest caves
Road Trippers: Best safari park in Texas
More Travel
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Show More
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
More News