Legally blind woman looking for a travel buddy

A woman with a strong case of wanderlust needs your help. The 30-year-old is legally blind and needs some help getting around for her next adventure.Talya Washington has apparently caught the travel bug, and has the photos and memories to prove it.For her next adventure, she's turned to Craigslist, posting an ad to anyone who may be hitting the open road."If you're going somewhere cool, and you're willing to take a traveler with you, definitely let me know," Washington said.For her, it's the best way to get around."I can see shape, color, movement, light. I just can't see any of that well," says Washington, who was diagnosed with degenerative myopia as a child."I have no idea what my eyes will be like in 10 years. I have no idea what my eyes will be like in a week, but I can say that I'm going to continue to do what I want anyway," Washington said.No doubt there are dangers, but she weighs the risks every time."We have to use our other senses to build up the same amount of intuition that other people have," she said.These trips are her unique way to see the world."It's a way for people like me who are blind or visually impaired to still have an adventure and still have quality of life," Washington adds.Later this year, Talya will start a job training program for the blind and visually impaired, but before that she wants one more adventure. Within 48 hours, she's ready to go wherever the road takes her.