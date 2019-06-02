Kalahari Resorts to open "America's largest indoor water park" in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KTRK) -- This week, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions celebrated one year of fast-paced construction on its newest location in Round Rock, Texas. Photos of the construction site's progress were posted on Kalahari Resorts' Facebook page on Wednesday.With three locations in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Ohio, Kalahari announced plans to bring the "authentic African resort experience" to the South.Privately owned by the Nelson family, Kalahari Resorts claims to have the biggest waterparks in the country. Bigger is better at Kalahari, because that means more space to provide more amenities for a one-of-a-kind experience.The African-themed resort concept aims to provide a unique "all-under-one-roof experience" unlike any other with attractions for visitors of every age.The $550 million complex in Round Rock will span across 350 acres.In addition to building "America's largest indoor waterpark," the resort will include nearly 1,000 guest rooms and suites, a convention center, an adventure park with thrill rides, a ropes course, laser tag, bowling, mini-golf, seasonal outdoor pools covering three acres, five restaurants, a spa and Salon, a fitness center and more.Kalahari Resorts Round Rock is located off US 79 across from Dell Diamond and Old Settlers Park. The complex is scheduled to officially open in late 2020.