aviation

Jetblue moving from Hobby Airport to Bush Intercontinental in October

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Budget airliner Jetblue is moving its Houston operations across town, from Hobby Airport to Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The carrier announced Thursday that its flights will begin taking off out of Terminal A at Bush Intercontinental beginning on Oct. 27. Its flights out of Hobby will cease the day before.

From Houston, Jetblue flies nonstop to Boston Logan and New York's JFK airports.

According to Jetblue, any customers booked for flights from Hobby after Oct. 27 will be automatically rebooked on flights from IAH. Passengers can also request a full refund for these flights.

Jetblue's daily flight schedule between Bush Intercontinental and its two destinations after Oct. 27 is as follows:
  • Boston to IAH: Departs at 7 a.m.; Arrives at 10:13 a.m.
  • IAH to Boston: Departs at 4:55 p.m.; Arrives at 9:32
  • New York City to IAH: Departs at 1 p.m.; Arrives at 4:10 p.m.
  • IAH to New York City: Departs 11:13 a.m.; Arrives at 3:35 p.m.

SEE ALSO:
Race to the airport: Your fastest and cheapest options

EMBED More News Videos

Elissa and Katherine team up to show your fastest and cheapest options to get to the airport.



Navigating Houston's airports using the latest technology
EMBED More News Videos

It's that time of year when so many of us are preparing to take a vacation, but going to the airport with family can be a big headache.



How to save time and money when parking at IAH
EMBED More News Videos

Comparing airport parking services at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhoustonairport newsairline industrybush intercontinental airporthobby airportaviationairlinejetblue
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AVIATION
Dave Ward's Houston: Soar through history at the Lone Star Flight Museum
Is this how to make middle airplane seats comfortable?
Hurricane hunters: Take a journey into the eye of the storm
New Mexico man among victims in Russia plane crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News