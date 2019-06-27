Jetblue moving from Hobby Airport to Bush Intercontinental in October

The carrier announced Thursday that its flights will begin taking off out of Terminal A at Bush Intercontinental beginning on Oct. 27. Its flights out of Hobby will cease the day before.
From Houston, Jetblue flies nonstop to Boston Logan and New York's JFK airports.
According to Jetblue, any customers booked for flights from Hobby after Oct. 27 will be automatically rebooked on flights from IAH. Passengers can also request a full refund for these flights.
Jetblue's daily flight schedule between Bush Intercontinental and its two destinations after Oct. 27 is as follows:
- Boston to IAH: Departs at 7 a.m.; Arrives at 10:13 a.m.
- IAH to Boston: Departs at 4:55 p.m.; Arrives at 9:32
- New York City to IAH: Departs at 1 p.m.; Arrives at 4:10 p.m.
- IAH to New York City: Departs 11:13 a.m.; Arrives at 3:35 p.m.
