Jetblue moving from Hobby Airport to Bush Intercontinental in October

Boston to IAH : Departs at 7 a.m.; Arrives at 10:13 a.m.

: Departs at 7 a.m.; Arrives at 10:13 a.m. IAH to Boston : Departs at 4:55 p.m.; Arrives at 9:32

: Departs at 4:55 p.m.; Arrives at 9:32 New York City to IAH : Departs at 1 p.m.; Arrives at 4:10 p.m.

: Departs at 1 p.m.; Arrives at 4:10 p.m. IAH to New York City: Departs 11:13 a.m.; Arrives at 3:35 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5144926" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Elissa and Katherine team up to show your fastest and cheapest options to get to the airport.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3509032" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's that time of year when so many of us are preparing to take a vacation, but going to the airport with family can be a big headache.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1394530" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Comparing airport parking services at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Budget airliner Jetblue is moving its Houston operations across town, from Hobby Airport to Bush Intercontinental Airport.The carrier announced Thursday that its flights will begin taking off out of Terminal A at Bush Intercontinental beginning on Oct. 27. Its flights out of Hobby will cease the day before.From Houston, Jetblue flies nonstop to Boston Logan and New York's JFK airports.According to Jetblue, any customers booked for flights from Hobby after Oct. 27 will be automatically rebooked on flights from IAH. Passengers can also request a full refund for these flights.Jetblue's daily flight schedule between Bush Intercontinental and its two destinations after Oct. 27 is as follows: