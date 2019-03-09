Iconic West Texas swimming pool splashes back after $2 million renovation

TOYAHVALE, Texas -- Jump on in, the water's fine. Balmorhea State Park's San Solomon Springs pool reopened this week after months of restoration - thanks to an assist from generous Texans.A go-to camping and swimming spot in West Texas, the world's largest spring-fed pool closed in May after damage was discovered under the historic diving board during an annual cleaning. State officials raised more than $1 million to fund repairs to the iconic camping spot, which included preserving the diving board and brick surrounding the edge of the pool, creating cofferdams, and removing and replacing "existing distressed wall and backfill."San Solomon Springs pool spans 1.3 acres, holds more than 3.5 million gallons of water, goes up to 25 feet deep, and stays between 72 and 76 degrees throughout the year.