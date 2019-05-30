Travel

How to save money on luxury day-cations in Texas

By
Looking to soak up some fun this summer without breaking the bank? More and more hotels are offering day-cations!

Four Seasons Hotel Houston offers you a full day of their amenities with a spa purchase of at least $100 or more.

Take a swim around the Texas-shaped pool atop the Marriott Marquis for half the price starting at $50 through resortpass.com.

Also on the site, you can browse hotels all around Texas from Austin, San Antonio, Bryan, College Station and more.

A 400-acre retreat with a water park and lazy river is offered for as low as $35 for adults and $15 for children at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa in Austin. You can't even book a room for under $300 after taxes!

At these prices, you have to act fast or you'll be wait listed!

RELATED: 10 quick road trips from Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Houston is conveniently located by many fun places that are so close your kids could probably only ask, "Are we there yet?" five times tops.



RELATED: Going to Texas waterparks? Here's what it will cost
EMBED More News Videos

Going to Texas waterparks? Here's what it will cost

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhoustonvacationhotelspastretch your dollar
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News