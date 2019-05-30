How to save money on luxury day-cations in Texas

Four Seasons Hotel Houston offers you a full day of their amenities with a spa purchase of at least $100 or more.
Take a swim around the Texas-shaped pool atop the Marriott Marquis for half the price starting at $50 through resortpass.com.
Also on the site, you can browse hotels all around Texas from Austin, San Antonio, Bryan, College Station and more.
A 400-acre retreat with a water park and lazy river is offered for as low as $35 for adults and $15 for children at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa in Austin. You can't even book a room for under $300 after taxes!
At these prices, you have to act fast or you'll be wait listed!
