How to save money on luxury day-cations in Texas

EMBED >More News Videos Houston is conveniently located by many fun places that are so close your kids could probably only ask, "Are we there yet?" five times tops.

EMBED >More News Videos Going to Texas waterparks? Here's what it will cost

Looking to soak up some fun this summer without breaking the bank? More and more hotels are offering day-cations!Four Seasons Hotel Houston offers you a full day of their amenities with a spa purchase of at least $100 or more.Take a swim around the Texas-shaped pool atop the Marriott Marquis for half the price starting at $50 through resortpass.com. Also on the site, you can browse hotels all around Texas from Austin, San Antonio, Bryan, College Station and more.A 400-acre retreat with a water park and lazy river is offered for as low as $35 for adults and $15 for children at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa in Austin. You can't even book a room for under $300 after taxes!At these prices, you have to act fast or you'll be wait listed!