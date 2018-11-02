TRAVEL

How Galveston's blue water helped boost the island's economy

Blue water helped bring in a lot of green to Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The blue water first appeared Memorial Day weekend and residents from far and wide came to the island to enjoy it.

Watch the video above to see how the phenomenon helped boost Galveston's economy.
