Houston named one of the world's best places to visit in 2019

Houston named one of the world's best places to visit

HOUSTON, Texas --
Bhutan. Brazil. Costa Rica. Hong Kong. Houston? Why, yes, the Bayou City deserves a place among such a coveted list of travel destinations, according to Bloomberg.

The news service recently named more than 20 must-visit cities and countries around the globe to its Where to Go in 2019 list.

The travel to-do checklist centers on savvy spots in favor of tourist traps. "That means sailing through Brazil's jaguar-filled (and newly luxurious) Pantanal while everyone else heads down the Amazon, and skipping overdeveloped Bali in favor of Bodrum, where a five-star-resort renaissance is under way," says the report.

