Houston lands on list of top places to travel in 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready for some new tourists in town!

Houston has landed at number five on Harper's Bazaar's list of top 20 places to travel in 2020.

Houston is listed among other destinations such as Sydney, Australia; Botswana; and Paris, France.

The publication cites Houston's food scene and growth - as we are poised to knock Chicago out of the number three position in the next census.

It's going to be a big year for some of our city's biggest attractions. The Museum of Fine Arts is getting an expansion, the Houston Farmer's Market will expand across 18 acres, and the Houston Botanic Garden is set to be completed this year.

Those upgrades and openings are expected to draw even more visitors to the Bayou City.

