Houston flight to Amsterdam diverted due to disruptive passenger

United Airlines says the plane was forced to land at Newark Airport in New Jersey over a customer issue.
The airline says the passenger was not complying with crew instructions, but would not go into detail about what happened.
A new flight crew had to be brought in.
The flight is expected to arrive in Amsterdam around 11 a.m., nine hours late.
@united Very terrible service right now... flight to Amsterdam diverted to Newark... no status updates to inconvenienced passengers AND attitude from the United staff to people asking questions? pic.twitter.com/LiJK5ck8nT— Chiweta Gene Spiro (@mespeakeasy) April 23, 2019