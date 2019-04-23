Houston flight to Amsterdam diverted due to disruptive passenger

@united Very terrible service right now... flight to Amsterdam diverted to Newark... no status updates to inconvenienced passengers AND attitude from the United staff to people asking questions? pic.twitter.com/LiJK5ck8nT — Chiweta Gene Spiro (@mespeakeasy) April 23, 2019

NEWARK, New Jersey (KTRK) -- A flight from Houston's Bush Airport to Amsterdam was diverted Monday night.United Airlines says the plane was forced to land at Newark Airport in New Jersey over a customer issue.The airline says the passenger was not complying with crew instructions, but would not go into detail about what happened.A new flight crew had to be brought in.The flight is expected to arrive in Amsterdam around 11 a.m., nine hours late.