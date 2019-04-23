Travel

Houston flight to Amsterdam diverted due to disruptive passenger

NEWARK, New Jersey (KTRK) -- A flight from Houston's Bush Airport to Amsterdam was diverted Monday night.

United Airlines says the plane was forced to land at Newark Airport in New Jersey over a customer issue.

The airline says the passenger was not complying with crew instructions, but would not go into detail about what happened.

A new flight crew had to be brought in.

The flight is expected to arrive in Amsterdam around 11 a.m., nine hours late.

