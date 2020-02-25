Houston-area Margaritaville resort now hiring!

The much-anticipated resort slated to open this summer is hosting a hiring event Friday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Margaritaville is looking for the following fun and energetic team members:
- Restaurant managers
- Assistant food & beverage managers
- Food & beverage supervisors
- Beverage managers & supervisors
- Cooks
- F&B prep
- Bartenders and barbacks
- Servers
- Food runners
- Host/hostess
- Food & beverage attendants
- Stewards
- Director of banquets
- Banquet captains
- Banquet servers
- Banquet chef
- Banquet cook
- Banquet house person
The hiring event will be held at the Lone Star Community Center, located at 2500 Lone Star Pkwy Montgomery, Texas 77356.
The resort asks that those interested apply online ahead of the event at www.margaritavilleresortlakeconroetexas.com/careers.
The site of the new Jimmy Buffett-themed resort in Lake Conroe was home to La Torretta Lake Resort & Spa, which held a liquidation sale to sell every piece of furniture.
Planned for 186 acres of waterfront property, the Margaritaville Resort will feature 360 guestrooms, a golf course and spa. The rooms will be housed in a 20-story main hotel tower, as well as waterfront villas on the lake.
The vacation destination will include an 18-hole golf course, a three-acre waterpark with a lazy river and outdoor pools, pickleball, tennis, swimming, boating, fishing, jet skiing and waterskiing.
Two of the existing restaurants will be converted into a LandShark Bar & Grill and 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill.
"Benchmark is very excited to be part of this groundbreaking project that will bring the iconic Margaritaville brand to the Houston market, and to our neighbors throughout the Lone Star State, and beyond," said Benchmark CEO Alex Cabañas.
