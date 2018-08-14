As the long lines in jam-packed airports and holiday traffic so clearly indicate, Houstonians love to get away. So much so that a new report lists us as No. 4 in cities spending the most on travel in the U.S.The study comes courtesy of Trim, a new company that has taken off with its smart and "holistic" personal finance assistant.The travel survey is based on the more than 500 million transactions by Trim's users.The data finds that Houston residents spend an average of $2,072.05 a year on travel.