TRAVEL

Houston lands among 5 U.S. cities that spend the most on travel each year

EMBED </>More Videos

Study finds Houstonians spend big bucks on leaving town

HOUSTON, Texas --
As the long lines in jam-packed airports and holiday traffic so clearly indicate, Houstonians love to get away. So much so that a new report lists us as No. 4 in cities spending the most on travel in the U.S.

The study comes courtesy of Trim, a new company that has taken off with its smart and "holistic" personal finance assistant.

The travel survey is based on the more than 500 million transactions by Trim's users.

The data finds that Houston residents spend an average of $2,072.05 a year on travel.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelHouston CultureMappersonal financeairlinehotelHouston
TRAVEL
Texas Travel Information Centers provide safe stop for road trippers
Hill Country's Fredricksburg named prettiest town in Texas
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
$78 million resort breaking ground in Fredericksburg
More Travel
Top Stories
Ali Irsan sentenced to death for honor killings
Parents outraged over HISD abruptly closing charter school
Joel Osteen honored by city of Houston for post-Harvey help
ABC13 launches 'Dave Ward's Houston'
Colorado school district switches to four-days-a-week
Family suing over death of 3-year-old left in hot day care van
Thief makes off with 24 bottles of Crown Royal from Spec's
Rescued French bulldogs can't be adopted for 2 months
Show More
Girls escape kidnap attempt by throwing hot coffee on man
Houston rodeo in early stages of redeveloping AstroWorld land
Topgolf announces $15 game night for college students
Uber passengers facing fake vomit claims by drivers
Pilot killed small plane crash ID'd as Disney employee
More News