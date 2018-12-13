TRAVEL

This busy Houston airport lands among the very worst for waiting out holiday delays

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston airport among the worst for waiting out holiday delays

HOUSTON, Texas --
If George Bush Intercontinental Airport were an airplane seat, it'd be the one towards the back when judged among the best and worst major airports in the U.S. for waiting out holiday delays.

Examining the 15 busiest airports in the country, travel website Orbitz ranked Bush Intercontinental as the 13th best airport to be stuck at if your flight's delayed during the holiday rush. The website used these categories for its ranking: shopping, dining, Wi-Fi, on-time departures, flight cancellations, member lounges, and public lounges.

Despite the less-than-stellar ranking, Bush Intercontinental scored well with punctuality, with 83 percent of flights leaving on time (that puts IAH third best in the U.S. after Denver and Atlanta). However, IAH did not perform as well when it came to cancellations, with 2.96 percent of flights canceled, better only than Newark Liberty.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelbush intercontinental airport
TRAVEL
SPONSORED: Texas Road Trippers with Steve & Pooja
SPONSORED: Texas Road Trippers travel to San Antonio
Cruise terminal expansion at the Port of Galveston
SPONSORED: Road Trippers: Take a visit to Santa's Wonderland
More Travel
Top Stories
Off-duty officer jumps into action to help after horrific crash
TV station mourning meteorologist who took her own life
Next storm COULD bring snow to north Texas early Friday
Apple to build $1 billion campus in Austin
Virgin Galactic's rocket ship reaches space on test
13 Investigates: Earth-friendly recycling becoming more costly
Cash rains down on highway, leading to multiple crashes
Man gets 25 years in prison for stabbing death of Humble man
Show More
Mom lip-syncing her heart out embarrasses son on fan cam
Not guilty verdict in gruesome grilling murder in San Antonio
New details surface on driver accused in deadly Hwy 99 crash
Teen springs into action to save woman from assault
The 60: Stories you need to know
More News