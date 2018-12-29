TRAVEL

Best hotels to bring in the New Year in Houston

Best hotels to spend New Years Eve in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Savvy Houston partiers know that on New Year's Eve, it's more fun to ring in 2019 with a little luxury at some of Houston's hottest addresses.

With swanky hotels across the Bayou City offering sweet deals, you can party like a rock star this New Year's Eve - and even be treated like one.

We've rounded up five spots offering hot deals (more than just standard rooms) for you to dine, get a little nuts, and recover the following day.

Four Seasons
The stately downtown hotel is your New Year's Eve party headquarters, with multiple options to ring in 2019. Bayou and Bottle hosts a Prohibition-themed NYE party, with waiters dressed in their 1920s best and serving Prohibition-era cocktails. The regular food menu is available and there will be a Champagne toast at midnight. Doors open at 9 pm, with a $30 per person cover charge. Tables may be reserved with a $400 minimum.

If you'd prefer a seated dinner, Quattro has a four-course meal available starting at 7 pm. The cost is $135 per person with an optional wine pairing for an additional $60. Want to book a room as well? Consider a spacious one-bedroom apartment with a bed-and-breakfast package for $585, which includes breakfast the next morning. 1300 Lamar St. 713-650-1300.

For the entire list of hotels, please visit http://houston.culturemap.com.
