Savvy Houston partiers know that on New Year's Eve, it's more fun to ring in 2019 with a little luxury at some of Houston's hottest addresses.With swanky hotels across the Bayou City offering sweet deals, you can party like a rock star this New Year's Eve - and even be treated like one.We've rounded up five spots offering hot deals (more than just standard rooms) for you to dine, get a little nuts, and recover the following day.The stately downtown hotel is your New Year's Eve party headquarters, with multiple options to ring in 2019. Bayou and Bottle hosts a Prohibition-themed NYE party, with waiters dressed in their 1920s best and serving Prohibition-era cocktails. The regular food menu is available and there will be a Champagne toast at midnight. Doors open at 9 pm, with a $30 per person cover charge. Tables may be reserved with a $400 minimum.If you'd prefer a seated dinner, Quattro has a four-course meal available starting at 7 pm. The cost is $135 per person with an optional wine pairing for an additional $60. Want to book a room as well? Consider a spacious one-bedroom apartment with a bed-and-breakfast package for $585, which includes breakfast the next morning. 1300 Lamar St. 713-650-1300.For the entire list of hotels, please visit http://houston.culturemap.com.