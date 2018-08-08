TRAVEL

Alluring Hill Country hamlet named prettiest town in Texas by Architectural Digest

EMBED </>More Videos

Hill Country town named prettiest in Texas

Just as plans have been unveiled for Fredericksburg's first destination resort, the sweet Hill Country town has hauled in yet another accolade - prettiest town in Texas.

In July, stalwart design magazine Architectural Digest drew up a list of the prettiest towns in each of the 50 states and decided on Fredericksburg as its pick for the Lone Star State.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelwinewine industryshoppingroad trippersHouston CultureMapAustin
TRAVEL
$78 million resort breaking ground in Fredericksburg
New scanner at Hobby Airport could change the way you travel
Select Lyft users can soon lock in prices for rides
Audio warnings help METRO riders avoid light rail dangers
More Travel
Top Stories
'I just hope God forgives me,' says great-grandma who shot man
What is Oprah Winfrey doing in Houston today?
Woman tells officer she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Houston teen likely to fly a plane before driving a car
New injunction aims to crackdown on Bissonnet prostitution
Deputy arrested on DWI after crashing into wet cement
Harris County voters to decide on multi-billion dollar bond issue
Show More
Spewing sewage leaves homeowners feeling helpless
Suspect identified in deadly beating of 83-year-old man
Woman's boyfriend wanted for questioning in her death
Memorial to Santa Fe HS shooting victims being dismantled
Rooftop movie theater to open in Houston
More News