Just as plans have been unveiled for Fredericksburg's first destination resort, the sweet Hill Country town has hauled in yet another accolade - prettiest town in Texas.
In July, stalwart design magazine Architectural Digest drew up a list of the prettiest towns in each of the 50 states and decided on Fredericksburg as its pick for the Lone Star State.
For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Alluring Hill Country hamlet named prettiest town in Texas by Architectural Digest
TRAVEL
More Travel
Top Stories