Here's when the first Houston-area Margaritaville resort will open

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready, Parrotheads! Margaritaville is coming soon.

The Jimmy Buffet-themed resort is headed to Lake Conroe in 2020. The site of the new resort was home to La Torretta Lake Resort & Spa, which held a liquidation sale to sell every piece of furniture.

Planned for 186 acres of waterfront property, the Margaritaville Resort will feature 360 guestrooms, a golf course and spa. The rooms will be housed in a 20-story main hotel tower, as well as waterfront villas on the lake.

RELATED: Houston-area resort to transform into Texas' first Margaritaville Resort

In a recently updated press release from Benchmark, the global hospitality group that will operate the new resort, say that it is scheduled to open during the summer of 2020. The vacation destination will include a three-acre waterpark with a lazy river and outdoor pools, pickleball and tennis courts.

Two of the existing restaurants will be converted into a LandShark Bar & Grill and 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill.

"Benchmark is very excited to be part of this groundbreaking project that will bring the iconic Margaritaville brand to the Houston market, and to our neighbors throughout the Lone Star State, and beyond," said Alex Cabañas Benchmark CEO.

