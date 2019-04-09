Travel

Green bus service rolls out $0.99 fares from Houston to top Texas cities

HOUSTON, Texas -- If driving for hours isn't your thing, an affordable new bus service connecting Texas' major cities might be the answer for your next cross-state trek.

RELATED: $3 trip to New Orleans? Head to the Big Easy for cheap with this Houston bus option

German-based FlixBus recently launched a "Southern Network" of routes, with initial Texas service between Houston and San Antonio. Now, it's back with expanded travel options for the Lone Star State's major cities, including Austin, Dallas, and Fort Worth.

Riders can book tickets for just 99 cents between April 8-10 for travel taking place April 8-May 17. After the promotional period ends, fares will jump to $4.99 on average, depending on the season and demand, the company says.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveldallasaustinsan antoniovacationbustexasstretch your dollar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News