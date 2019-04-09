Green bus service rolls out $0.99 fares from Houston to top Texas cities

HOUSTON, Texas -- If driving for hours isn't your thing, an affordable new bus service connecting Texas' major cities might be the answer for your next cross-state trek.German-based FlixBus recently launched a "Southern Network" of routes, with initial Texas service between Houston and San Antonio. Now, it's back with expanded travel options for the Lone Star State's major cities, including Austin, Dallas, and Fort Worth.Riders can book tickets for just 99 cents between April 8-10 for travel taking place April 8-May 17. After the promotional period ends, fares will jump to $4.99 on average, depending on the season and demand, the company says.