TRAVEL

Want a cool summer job? Get paid to live in Iceland and travel the world

EMBED </>More Videos

An airline wants to pay you to move to Iceland with your best friend and explore new countries. (WLS)

It's being called the "best summer job ever" by one airline. Reykjavik-based Wow Air wants to pay you to move to Iceland with your best friend and explore new countries.

After exploring the food, culture, nightlife in some of WOW's 38 destinations around the world, the lucky "Air Travel Guide" will share their best tips in a complete digital guide to their destinations.

The position runs from June 1 to August 15. In addition to covering all travel costs, the job pays $4,000 a month.

Wow Air is accepting applications through May 14. Interested applicants need to upload a two-minute sample video of a guide to their hometown.

For more information and how to apply, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveltravelair traveljobssummeru.s. & worldeurope
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
What to expect as widening of I-69 continues in Ft. Bend Co.
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Road Trippers: Journey to Gruene
Go deep underground in one of Texas' largest caves
Road Trippers: Best safari park in Texas
More Travel
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Show More
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
More News