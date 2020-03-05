Travel

Southwest Airlines launches last-minute deals from Houston to beach destinations

HOUSTON, Texas -- Recently, savvy local travelers rejoiced when Southwest Airlines introduced new, direct flights from Houston to Cozumel, which begin this week. Now, the Dallas-based carrier has announced a limited-time-only promotion aimed at getting Bayou City residents to even more crystal-clear beaches.

Dubbed the "Book it to the Beach Sale," the promotion offers nonstop flights starting at $99 from Hobby Airport to destinations including Mexico, Cuba, and The Bahamas. Travelers have until 11:50 pm Thursday, March 5, to take advantage of the deals, according to Southwest.

For those ready to book: Fares range from $99 to $199 each way. (The cheap fare means reservations are nonrefundable and blackout dates apply.) Those traveling to Mexico should note that travel there is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Meanwhile, travel from Mexico is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays.

To read more of this story, visit our partners at Culturemap Houston.
