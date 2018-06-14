George Strait says you should go to Rockport

George Strait suggests heading to Rockport, not only for an awesome visit, but to help that area's economy recover after Hurricane Harvey.Harvey made landfall in that rural community nearly 10 months ago.In television and radio spots, the country superstar sings and urges people to visit and support the area as it continues to recover."Hello everybody. This is George Strait and I've traveled all over, yet there's no place I'd rather be than right here in Texas," he said in one TV advertisement. "One of my favorite places is the Rockport-Fulton area on the coast."