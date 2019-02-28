TRAVEL

Foul odor sickens passengers and crew on Alaska Airlines flight

Alaska Airlines will start conducting tests to determine the cause of an odor that sickened passengers.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KTRK) --
Alaska Airlines will start conducting tests to determine the cause of an odor that sickened passengers.

The Seattle-bound flight was diverted to Minneapolis after several people onboard started having respiratory issues.
Four crew members were hospitalized and another eight people were checked out. The plane has been taken out of commission until an inspection is done.
